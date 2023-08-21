BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 14 August 2023 to 18 August 2023

Paris, 21 August 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from August 14, 2023 to August 18, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 310 59,9578 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/08/2023 FR0000131104 91 114 59,8421 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/08/2023 FR0000131104 23 918 59,8120 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/08/2023 FR0000131104 350 658 59,8035 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 286 59,1517 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/08/2023 FR0000131104 164 512 58,9776 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/08/2023 FR0000131104 45 546 59,0235 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/08/2023 FR0000131104 370 656 58,9459 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 218 58,7543 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/08/2023 FR0000131104 107 568 58,7189 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/08/2023 FR0000131104 44 692 58,7120 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/08/2023 FR0000131104 383 522 58,6996 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 419 58,6434 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/08/2023 FR0000131104 122 781 58,8453 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/08/2023 FR0000131104 37 654 58,9379 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/08/2023 FR0000131104 375 146 58,8245 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 938 57,8633 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/08/2023 FR0000131104 89 012 57,8596 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/08/2023 FR0000131104 31 606 57,8396 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/08/2023 FR0000131104 389 444 57,8584 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2 775 000 58,8226

As of 18 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 5,215,000 shares, equal to 0.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 307,283,064 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment