BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 14 August 2023 to 18 August 2023

Paris, 21 August 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from August 14, 2023 to August 18, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 310
|59,9578
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|91 114
|59,8421
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|23 918
|59,8120
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|14/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|350 658
|59,8035
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 286
|59,1517
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|164 512
|58,9776
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|45 546
|59,0235
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|370 656
|58,9459
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 218
|58,7543
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|107 568
|58,7189
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|44 692
|58,7120
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|383 522
|58,6996
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 419
|58,6434
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|122 781
|58,8453
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|37 654
|58,9379
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|375 146
|58,8245
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 938
|57,8633
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|89 012
|57,8596
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|31 606
|57,8396
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|389 444
|57,8584
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2 775 000
|58,8226
As of 18 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 5,215,000 shares, equal to 0.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 307,283,064 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
