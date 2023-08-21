BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 14 August 2023 to 18 August 2023

Paris, 21 August 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from August 14, 2023 to August 18, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/08/2023FR000013110429 31059,9578AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/08/2023FR000013110491 11459,8421CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/08/2023FR000013110423 91859,8120TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/08/2023FR0000131104350 65859,8035XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/08/2023FR000013110429 28659,1517AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/08/2023FR0000131104164 51258,9776CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/08/2023FR000013110445 54659,0235TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8315/08/2023FR0000131104370 65658,9459XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/08/2023FR000013110429 21858,7543AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/08/2023FR0000131104107 56858,7189CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/08/2023FR000013110444 69258,7120TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8316/08/2023FR0000131104383 52258,6996XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/08/2023FR000013110429 41958,6434AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/08/2023FR0000131104122 78158,8453CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/08/2023FR000013110437 65458,9379TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8317/08/2023FR0000131104375 14658,8245XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/08/2023FR000013110429 93857,8633AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/08/2023FR000013110489 01257,8596CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/08/2023FR000013110431 60657,8396TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/08/2023FR0000131104389 44457,8584XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2 775 00058,8226 

As of 18 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 5,215,000 shares, equal to 0.4% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 307,283,064 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

 

