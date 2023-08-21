Green Builder Media Invites You to Enter BEE-autiful Garden Glow-Up Giveaway!

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Builder Media is proud to sponsor the BEE-autiful Garden Glow-Up Giveaway (a $1,000 value) provided by Pioneer Landscape. Enter for a chance to win three enchanting garden delights and spruce up your early fall garden:

$500 gift card to your local nursery for native plants (winner can select the nursery or we can work with you to find one near you)

(winner can select the nursery or we can work with you to find one near you) Bug Hotel + Bee Watering Bowls to make sure that your garden’s arthropod visitors are hydrated and happy so that they pollinate plentifully!

to make sure that your garden’s arthropod visitors are hydrated and happy so that they pollinate plentifully! 3 yards planter soil (delivered to CO and AZ entrants only, residents of other states will have to pay shipping or forego this part of the prize): Pioneer Planter's Mix is comprised of 70% top soil and 30% Biocomp compost - a perfect pairing for all landscaping projects including garden beds, plus a great way to establish a yard (or new plants) after new construction!

Click here to enter. The contest runs through August 31, 2023.







About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

