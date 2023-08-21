Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 16, 2023, deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INFI) . investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Infinity securities between January 5, 2023 and July 24, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The class action complaint states that during the designated Class Period, the Defendants were alleged to have engaged in deceptive practices by making false or misleading statements. They were also accused of failing to disclose important negative information about the Company's business, operations, and future prospects. Specifically, the Defendants were said to have not accurately communicated that Infinity had exaggerated its potential for success with a breast cancer treatment and had an excessively optimistic view of its breast cancer studies. These omissions and inaccuracies were expected to have a detrimental impact on Infinity's business, financial performance, and reputation once they became known. As a result, the positive statements the Defendants had made about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were alleged to be significantly misleading and without reasonable grounds throughout the relevant period.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising