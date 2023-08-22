CNC Controller Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CNC Controller Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Machine Type, Axis Type (2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, 5-Axis, and Multi-axis), Sales Channel, Industry, and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026", The growth of the CNC controller industry is majorly driven by rising adoption of industrial automation in manufacturing industries and increasing demand for mass production across automotive industry.

CNC Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 2.8 billion by 2026 Projected Market Size USD 3.4 billion by 2026 Growth Rate CAGR of 3.6% Years considered 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026

Key Market Players in CNC Controller Market

FANUC,

Siemens,

Mitsubishi Electric,

DMG MORI,

Haas Automation

CNC Controller Market Dynamics

Driver: Risen adoption of industrial automation in the global manufacturing industry

The rising importance of real-time data to perform process analysis and predictive maintenance in industrial environments and the growing demand for industrial robots are the key factors that drive the adoption of industrial automation solutions in the global manufacturing industry.

Restraint: High capital requirements for installation and maintenance of CNC machines

Investments required for purchasing CNC machines are high. This acts as a key restraint for the growth of the CNC controller market size globally. Brand-new CNC machines such as lathes and routers cost thousands of dollars, depending on their brand and type. These investments also include shipping costs, installation costs, operating costs, and maintenance costs, which subsequently increase the expenditure of companies deploying CNC machines.

Opportunity: Integration of 3D printing technology with CNC machining

Integration of 3D printing technology with CNC machining is expected to create significant opportunities for the growth of the market. CNC controller companies operating across different industries are focusing on adopting efficient manufacturing techniques owing to a highly competitive business environment. They are also trying to gain a competitive advantage by redesigning their manufacturing processes.

Challenge: Lack of skilled manpower to operate complex CNC machines

The lack of qualified CNC programmers, setup machinists, and machine operators is a key challenge affecting the growth of the CNC controller market. Earlier, the challenge was to make the optimum use of the limited abilities of machines.

However, with the advent of CNC technology, this challenge has already been overcome. Presently, the key challenge is the unavailability of skilled manpower for programming, setting up, and operating these machines. CNC machines are capable of performing numerous tasks if programmed accurately. However, improper programming of CNC machines results in manufacturing errors that lead to unnecessary cost burdens on end users.

