Lynda Kelly to leave Suominen, Markku Koivisto appointed interim SVP, Americas

Ms. Lynda Kelly, SVP, Americas & Business Development will leave Suominen for medical reasons. Mr. Markku Koivisto has been appointed as interim SVP, Americas in addition to his current role as SVP, Europe and R&D. The change is effective immediately.

The process to recruit a new SVP, Americas has been started.

“I want to thank Lynda for her contribution to the company both in her role as SVP, Americas & Business Development and in her previous role in heading the Care business. I also want to thank Lynda for her valuable contribution in our Executive Team,” says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

“With a full heart, I leave Suominen to focus on my health recovery. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the employees, customers, and suppliers of Suominen,” says Lynda Kelly.

