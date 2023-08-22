Global Customer Care BPO Market 2023-2030: Major Players Driving Growth include Alorica, Atento, Front Logix Solutions, NTT Data, Premier BPO LLC & Sykes Enterprises Inc

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Care BPO Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer care BPO market is projected to witness substantial growth, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market's growth is attributed to the expanding IT and telecommunications sectors, which will provide lucrative opportunities for customer care services worldwide. Innovative management tools and outsourcing solutions are being adopted in the telecommunications industry, further driving market growth.

One of the key factors driving the market's expansion is the adoption of advanced technology to enhance customer experiences. For instance, Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow to launch the Infosys Live Operations platform, aimed at improving customer experiences for telecom providers.

Market Segmentation

The global customer care BPO market is segmented based on type and application. The types of customer care BPO services include BPO call centers and customer service centers, while the applications encompass IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, government and public, retail and consumer goods, among others. The BFSI sub-segment is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the market due to the growing demand for customized services and the adoption of digital tools and technologies by financial institutions to offer more efficient and convenient transaction processes.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the emergence of India as a key player in BPO services and IT and software development. India has remained a major player in the BPO industry for nearly two decades, providing a wide range of outsourcing services to a global clientele. The presence of leading market players in North America is also anticipated to contribute to the region's prominent share in the customer care BPO market.

The report covers:

Market value data analysis for 2022 and forecast to 2030

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions

Key companies operating in the global customer care BPO market

Information related to new product launches and relevant news

Analysis of business strategies for identifying key market segments poised for growth

Market entry and expansion strategies

Competitive strategies by identifying market leaders.

Key Players

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Simply Contact International

Foundever Operating Corp.

Front Logix Solutions LLC

Teleperformance SE

Infosys Ltd.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

NTT Data Co.

Taskus

Fusion Ltd.

Comdata

Premier BPO LLC

Bernard

Acticall (Sitel)

Convergys Corp.

Atento

Alorica

Serco Group PLC

HKT Teleservices

TTEC Holdings Inc.





