SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 22 August 2023 at 2:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36872/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,000 Unit price: 39.8892 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9,000 Volume weighted average price: 39.8892 EUR

____________________________________________

After disposals, the ownership of Magnusson totals 37,480 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030