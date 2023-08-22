SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 22 August 2023 at 2:00 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36872/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-08-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,000 Unit price: 39.8892 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9,000 Volume weighted average price: 39.8892 EUR
After disposals, the ownership of Magnusson totals 37,480 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
