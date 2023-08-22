Press Release

Nokia unveils comprehensive 25G PON starter kit solution to help operators capture new 10Gbs+ service opportunities

Nokia’s 25G PON starter kit solution helps operators maximize and monetize 10Gbs+ opportunities today.

Nokia has shipped more than one million 25G PON ready ports to date.

25G PON is ready to be activated in more than 150 networks worldwide.

22, August 2023

Orlando, Florida – Nokia today announced the launch of a comprehensive 25G PON starter kit solution that can help operators harness new revenue generating 10Gbs+ opportunities. The 25G PON kit is designed to provide operators with everything they need to accelerate the deployment of high-speed connectivity to businesses. Each kit has the capability to connect up to 10 businesses and is available for immediate shipment.

In today's landscape, 10Gbs business connectivity has emerged as the golden standard in markets worldwide. With 25G PON, operators can leverage their existing fiber assets to deliver true 10Gbs speeds and beyond to businesses, farms, schools, and other enterprises. Accelerating productivity and collaboration, a true 10Gbs service can help organizations to be more competitive and embrace resource-intensive cloud-based applications, virtual reality and AI with unprecedented ease.

The comprehensive 25G PON kit solution paves the way for operators to efficiently capitalize on 10G+ opportunities, today. The 25G PON starter kit bundles in one solution all of the fiber broadband technology needed to deliver 1, 10 and 25G PON services to end-users including line cards, optics and Optical Network Terminals (ONTs).

Geert Heyninck, General Manager Broadband Networks at Nokia, said: “With the 25G PON starter program, we help operators seize the lucrative opportunities presented by 10G+ connectivity. The 25G PON kits are available immediately and provide operators with the tools needed to quickly deploy and capitalize on the growing number of multi-gig broadband services consumers and enterprises seek – all on their existing fiber network.”

Rupert Wood, Research Director at Analysys Mason, said: “Depending on the SLAs, practically all of that dedicated connectivity market is addressable for an operator with 25GS-PON capability. The addition of 25GS-PON to XGS-PON makes the fastest-growing portion in revenue terms, ‘true’10Gbit/s (and even above) symmetrical connectivity, addressable right now.”

