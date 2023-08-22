Big Bad Breakfast Announces Grand Opening of Second Charleston, South Carolina on August 29, 2023

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bad Breakfast (“BBB”), the acclaimed from-scratch breakfast restaurant with 16 locations across the southeast, announces the grand opening of its newest restaurant in the Charleston, SC area on August 29, 2023. The newest BBB location, the 18th in the group’s growing portfolio and second in the Charleston area, will be in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina at, 2664 North Highway 17, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Big Bad Breakfast is the creation of award-winning southern chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence who launched the first BBB in Oxford, Mississippi in 2008.

“Big Bad Breakfast has really found a great home in Charleston, so when the opportunity to open a second location in the area became available it was a no-brainer,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “Everyone on the team is excited to open our second Big Bad Breakfast location in the area and that’s largely because the Charleston community has welcomed us so positively and has been interested in our food, our style and business.”

BBB specializes in the most important meal of the day, serving food full of inspiration and energy. Visitors can enjoy the classic from-scratch breakfast and lunch dishes, along with delicious brunch cocktails. Highlights include fluffy buttermilk biscuits, jellies and jams, omelets and various unique breakfast dishes made from scratch, daily.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 am to 2:30 pm. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com .

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located at 2664 North Highway 17, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466, the restaurant has 17 southern locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Charleston location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 am to 2:30 pm. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.