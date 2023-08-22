GBT IP Technology Portfolio and Other Updates

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update with respect to its intellectual property portfolio (“IP”), vested under GBT Tokenize Corp., GBT’s 50% subsidiary (“Tokenize”), and other news.



As disclosed before, through Tokenize, the Company entered into two transactions selling certain IP to third parties. As a company with a considerable IP portfolio, developing technology platforms takes considerable effort, the Company is continuing to focus on its core competency of Research & Development (“R&D”) through the self-developing of a targeted technology IP portfolio combining patents, trade secrets and prototypes.





GBT, through Tokenize, now holds 18 patents and has 26 pending submissions within the following domains: asset tracking, 3-D MP Microchip Design (semiconductors), EDA software-tools, ID, cyber security, pattern recognition, tele-health, health, AI, Avant! -AI (Via Avant Technologies, Inc - OTC QB: AVAI ), computer vision systems, IoT, mesh networks and radio networks. The Company will continue to focus on delivering a steady stream of new IP and fresh new ideas, with the goal of creating high value technology patents since it switched to an IP business model three years ago.

GBT 3rd Q 2023 Highlights:





“With two signed purchase agreements this year we have now laid the groundwork proving that the company can generate attractive IP for current technology markets and companies. I personally maintain that our unique IP Strategy with the goal of building shareholder value has the potential for creating value faster than older traditional ways. Creating, selling and licensing IP is a long-complicated process but patents create long term opportunities, value, and IP security for large and small companies. Our latest patents with Magic2 EDA software and the 3-D chip have reached a more mature protection level and we believe we can finally safely engage with partners trying to create the next generation of microchips. We are excited to finally be presenting these technologies to potential partners,” provided Mansour Khatib, CEO of GBT.

About US

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology ability and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed on any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Mansour Khatib, CEO

info@gbtti.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f6940d4-2e44-4dc6-82cb-69a492c451b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf511b0c-53bd-4f57-99b4-0a46d756fbf7