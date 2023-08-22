BFSI Contact Center Digital Transformation - Employee Experience (EX) is Crucial for Delivering CX

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center Digital Transformation in the BFSI Industry: A Global Customer Perspective, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital transformation is facilitating closer relationships between BFSI organizations and their customers, allowing for the delivery of exceptional products/services. BFSI contact centers are capitalizing on this trend, focusing on process automation to assimilate information, generate insights, and deliver memorable experiences cost-effectively. The report sheds light on how BFSI contact centers are leveraging AI and analytics to predict problems and simulate process improvements, considering the ongoing cost pressures and resource constraints.

In 2023, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that severely impacted employee burnout and staffing levels, BFSI contact center organizations are placing employees at the forefront of their concerns. The report explores how contact centers are engaging agents to attract top talent and reduce attrition, especially as hybrid and work-from-home models continue to expand.

Key features of the report:

Uncover IT challenges faced by BFSI contact center organizations

Monitor the status of digital transformation in contact centers

Assess current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

The methodology includes a virtual customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions, in-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations, and ongoing conversations with key contact center solutions providers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Key Findings

Key Findings from the 2023 Contact Center Customer Survey - BFSI Industry Perspective

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Customer Research Methodology & Respondent Profile

3. BFSI Industry Snapshot

BFSI Industry Snapshot

Key Success Factors for BFSI Organizations

Disruption in the BFSI Industry

CX Strategic Priorities in BFSI

4. Contact Center 2023 to 2024 Goals

Improving Employee Experience Tops Organization Goals

Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty when Automating Interactions

5. CX Technology Investment Plans 2023 to 2024

BFSI Contact Center's CX Technology Investment Imperative

Strong Outlook for CX Technology Investment

Voice Reins - Virtual Agents Ascend

Sentiment Analysis is Key for Delivering Enhanced CX with "Empathy"

Infusion of AI Across Contact Center Spectrum

Flexible APIs, CPaaS, and Programmability Enables BFSI Contact Centers to Add New Capabilities Quickly and Easily

Supporting Remote/Hybrid Work for Contact Centers Still Poses Challenge for BFSI Sector

6. Employee Focus

Employee Experience (EX) is Crucial for Delivering CX

BFSI Contact Centers Struggle with High Attrition

Voice of the Employee Programs Leads Employee Engagement Initiatives in BFSI Organizations

Performance Management - Quality Monitoring is Top Investment for Employee Engagement

7. Remote/Hybrid Work Model

Flourishing Remote/Hybrid Models Offer Opportunities

Remote Workforce Resulted Employee Retention - Increased Revenue

8. Channel Trends and Customer Satisfaction

Channel Dynamics - Last 12 Months

Asynchronous Channel Delivered Better Satisfaction

Cost of Implementation Thwarts BFSI Sector's Omnichannel Customer Experience Ambition

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities for CX Solution Providers

10. Recommendations

Strategic Recommendations for BFSI's CX Pursuit

Key Considerations for Vendor Partnerships

Recommendations for CX Solution Providers

11. Case Studies

Leading Multinational Insurance Company Reimagines Vulnerable Customer Experience with Speech Analytics

Global Bank Revolutionizing Customer Experience - Pioneering Conversational Banking

A Leading Bank Adopts a Holistic Approach to CX Insights and Realizes Huge Savings

Leading US Bank Adopts Intelligent Virtual Agents - Cuts Call Volume in Half

Going Digital First - Century Old Bank Revolutionizes Customer Experience

