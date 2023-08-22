Fiverr to Present at Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 10:50 am Pacific Time

Citi Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com . Archived replays of the audio webcasts will be available following the live presentations from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com

Source: Fiverr International LTD.