Gelatin Market to Grow with Increasing use of Gelatin in Personal Care Products

Ottawa, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelatin market size was valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2022. Collagen found in the bones and skin of animals is further hydrolysed to form gelatin. Gelatin is crucial in multiple products such as medicines, cosmetics, candies, ice creams, and photography. With a combination of proteins and peptides, gelatin has various qualities that have benefited the healthcare and food & beverage industries in recent years. Gelatin works as a stabilizer, thickener, and excellent gelling agent. People suffering from bone-related diseases such as deficiency of calcium and osteoporosis are inclined towards consuming gelatin to recover from health issues. The food & beverage sector has been a leading segment of the global gelatin market owing to the utilization of gelatin in the preparation of bakery products, candies, meat, packaged foods, and nutritional beverages.



Along with the food & beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry has shown a significant demand for gelatin which is widely used for coating capsules to prevent contamination. The cosmetic industry uses gelatin in various make-up and personal care products. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global gelatin market. However, the pandemic forced the population to adopt immunity-boosting measures and increased awareness of self-health care. This led to research and the invention of new gelatin-based immunity-boosting edibles and beverages. Bovine (beef), Porcine (pig), chicken, and marine (fish) are a few sources of gelatin. The porcine source of gelatin has gained demand worldwide as it contains high protein and nutritional values.

Key Insights:

Europe market has accounted revenue share of 39% in 2022.

By application, the food & beverage segment has generated revenue share of 57% in 2022.

Regional Snapshot:

Europe dominates the global gelatin market. The growth in Europe is because of the growing demand for nutritional food & beverages and the rising pharmaceutical market. The food & beverage segment is the largest in the European gelatin market. The demand for gelatin in cosmetics production is increasing, which is a major factor driving the growth of the European gelatin market during the forecast period of 2023-2032. The presence of major key players such as Lapi Gelatine, Reinert Gruppe Ingredients, and Gelita AG has contributed to gelatin market growth.

Along with this, the growing investments, companies involved in expanding portfolios, collaboration, and strategic partnerships in the region have fuelled the market's growth. For instance, In September 2020, Gelita partnered with Azelis to distribute its products across Europe. The partnership involves the distribution of gelatin-based products.

The gelatin market in North America is driven by the increased demand for gelatin for the preparation of bakery products. Canada & U.S. are considered the largest gelatin consumers owing to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector. Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Boutao Dongbao Biotech Co, Ltd., Darling Ingredients, and Gelita are key players in North America's gelatin market. The gelatin market in Asia Pacific majorly covers India, Japan, China & South Korea. With changed consumer behavior in recent years, the demand for gelatin to be used in dietary supplements and nutritional supplements has increased.

Along with this, the launch of new gelatin-based products or sub-brand (dedicated to gelatin and collagen-based products) with strategic collaboration from major key players with small-medium companies has surged the growth of the gelatin market in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in June 2021, India-based Nitto Gelatin launched a new gelatin special brand called XactSet and Rapid Set. The presence of major key players such as India Gelatin & Chemicals Ltd., Jellice Gelatin, Athos Collagen, Xiamen Gelken Gelatin, and Henan Boom Gelatin has contributed to the growth of the gelatin market in the Asia Pacific.

The increasing demand for gelatin as a key ingredient for multiple food products, meat products, and beverages has boosted the gelatin market in Latin America. Moreover, the increased use of pharmaceutical drugs and increasing consumption of packaged food have shown significant growth for the gelatin market in Latin America. Brazil holds the largest revenue share in the gelatin market of Latin America. Rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing demand for gelatin for the production of cosmetics, are likely to show steady growth in the Middle East. Moreover, the increasing population demand for advanced pharmaceutical drugs to prevent and treat chronic diseases is likely to boost the gelatin demand in Africa.

Region Revenue Share 2022 (%) North America 30.45 % Europe 39 % Asia Pacific 24 % Latin America 4.50 % MEA 2.05 %

Market insights:

Driver:

Surged use of gelatin in the production of personal care products

The increasing demand for gelatin in personal care products is a major driving factor for the global gelatin market. Gelatin is rich in protein and promotes excellent hair and skin health. Gelatin contains anti-aging properties, which are vital in preparing anti-aging creams. Given the presence of proteins and desirable values in hydrolyzed gelatin, gelatin is widely used to produce personal /skin/hair/nail care products. Gelatin-based skin care products are available at lower prices, making the segment grow. Personal care products, including gelatin, offer substantial benefits. Thus the increased utilization of gelatin in personal care products is an important driving factor for the growth of the global gelatin market.

Restraint:

Availability of cheaper and alternative products in the market

Gelatin is considered an excellent source of nutrition. But the availability of cheaper alternatives in the market to gelatin, such as agar agar, kudzu, pectin, vegan jelly, and cornstarch, is considered to hamper the global gelatin market. The alternatives mentioned are vegan, unlike animal-based gelatin available in the market. Gelatin alternatives such as agar agar and cornstarch are widely used to prepare bakery and other food products. The growing inclination towards cheaper alternatives to gelatin available in the market will likely restrain the growth of the global gelatin market.

Opportunity:

Increased demand for well-being and nutritional products after the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic forced people to focus on immunity-boosting and self-healthcare measures to prevent infection. The rising demand for well-being products that fulfill the human body's nutritional needs has opened wide opportunities for companies to invest in gelatin-based products. Gelatin contains lysine, which strengthens bones and muscles. The utilization of gelatin in the production of nutritional drinks has increased. The expansion of the nutraceutical segment will provide lucrative opportunities for the global gelatin market.

Challenge:

Rapidly spreading concept of veganism among people

Gelatin is an ingredient derived from animal tissues, skin, and bones, and most gelatin is obtained from pig, beef, and fish skin. Where the rapidly spreading veganism in the world has become a challenge for the growth of the global gelatin market, the presence of animal extracts in the gelatin brings concerns for the vegan population to consume the gelatin. People are shifting to plant-based nutritional products. However, alternatives available in the market do not behave the same as gelatin. On the other hand, the rapidly spreading concept of veganism demands the production of plant-based gelatin products.

Recent developments in the gelatin market:

In November 2022, Rousselot, a collagen-based solutions provider, and Genomics, a biotechnology company, announced a cobranding partnership. Rousselot will supply X-Pure GelMA to Gelomics during this partnership. X-Pure GelMA is a cross-linkable photo extracellular matrix that can be used in the 3D Tissue Culture System of Gelomics' LunaGel.

In November 2022, Gelita, a collagen protein supplier, unveiled its plans to launch three new-generation gelatin gummies.

In July 2022, a German collagen and gelatin peptide maker, Gelita, was awarded for its VERISOL collagen peptide product, a Foods with Function Claim (FFC).

In August 2021, Apax partners owned Healthium MedTech Pvt Ltd announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based brand AbGel. AbGel is a gelatin sponge brand. This acquisition aims to strengthen the presence of Healthium MedTech in the market.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals





By Type

Type-A

Type-B

By Function

Stabilizing

Thickening

Gelling





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





