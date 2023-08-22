Associa Cares Canada Earmarks Additional Funds To Assist Wildfire Victims Throughout British Columbia And Northwest Territory

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares Canada, the Canadian charitable affiliate of Associa and the community management industry’s leading nonprofit organisation, has earmarked additional funds to assist families and individuals evacuated from areas impacted by wildfires in West Kelwona and Yellowknife. This is in addition to funding earlier in the summer to assist individuals and families affected by major wildfires throughout the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

As of Sunday, 35,000 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of fires continue to burn across British Columbia. In addition, firefighters continue to battle 237 wildfires throughout the Northwest Territory, where a large blaze threatens Yellowknife. The fire is within 15 kilometers of the city, which has been evacuated by virtually all 20,000 residents. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports that to date, over 5,700 fires have burned more than 137,000 square kilometers. There are currently more than 1,000 active fires throughout Canada.

To support wildfire relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares Canada by visiting the organisation’s website and clicking on the “Donate” button.

“Canada is in the midst of an unprecedented natural disaster that continues to impact hundreds of thousands of families and individuals nationwide,” said Associa Cares Canada President Andrew Fortin. “We are closely monitoring these developments and are standing by to further assist those in need as the situation warrants.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

