Deposco Earns Inclusion on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the omnichannel fulfillment supply chain solutions platform for brand owners, retailers, ecommerce, and 3PL companies, announced today that it was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year the Company has earned a position on the Inc. 5000. Based in Atlanta, Deposco ranks among Georgia’s most successful software companies on the 2023 list.



“Making the Inc. 5000 again is an excellent recognition of our growth and customer success over the last three years,” said Bill Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, Deposco. “This growth extends to our customers, who saw a 78% increase in total shipments over the last two years. Deposco solutions currently support more than $10 billion in sales.”

Recognition on the Inc. 5000 adds to the honors and awards that Deposco has received in 2023, which include:

Deposco’s Bright Suite omnichannel platform is the first to unite order orchestration, warehouse management, demand planning, supply planning, and omnichannel fulfillment through a single view of demand against real-time physical inventory execution everywhere. The platform is designed for B2B and DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) brands that need to scale sales and operations but have not had the right tools to optimize their financial, operational, and service metrics.

Deposco's Bright Suite of omnichannel fulfillment supply chain applications enables fast-growing companies to rapidly scale their warehouse management and order management operations. Bright Suite helps Deposco customers see what inventory they've got, where it is, and where to position it to fulfill demand when It's Grow Time™. It's the only solution that provides this much actionable insight into both your supply chain and the broader marketplace.

