Company announcement no. 41 - 23
22 August 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 3 August 2023 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 38 - 23. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back program are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the share buy-back program NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 75,000,000, up to 200,000 shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.88% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back program will run from 4 August 2023 to 27 October 2023 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|29,131
|10,053,633
|15 August 2023
|4,415
|352.5
|1,556,092
|16 August 2023
|4,312
|354.7
|1,529,295
|17 August 2023
|4,776
|351.8
|1,680,367
|18 August 2023
|3,307
|350.7
|1,159,684
|21 August 2023
|3,665
|361.2
|1,323,894
|Accumulated under the program
|49,606
|17,302,964
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 1,243,057 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.49% of the current share capital of NTG.
