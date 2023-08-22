PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 22 August 2023 17h40

Non-regulated information

NEXTENSA ACQUIRES OFFICE BUILDING MONTOYER 24 IN BRUSSELS

Nextensa on 21 August acquired the office building located at 24 rue Montoyer in Brussels from Fedustria, the sectoral federation of the Belgian textile, woodworking and furniture industries.

The office building is ideally located in rue Montoyer in Brussels, one of the most sought-after office locations within the Leopold district, just a few metres from the Monteco building, which was completed at the end of 2022. The outdated building is currently leased to several European associations. Nextensa plans to develop a sustainable and high-quality office building of some 3,000 m² on this site. The plot also contains an underground car park and a pleasant garden of some 200 m², which will be integrated into the new development as an additional asset. The permit application is in preparation.

The Brussels-based architecture firm ARCHi2000 was chosen to design a CO2-neutral office building in wood, inspired by the design of the nearby Monteco.

Particular attention will be paid to the sustainability of the new office building. Through the use of energy-efficient systems, preservation and reuse of part of the existing structure and a new wooden structure, the building aims to achieve 'BREEAM excellent' certification upon completion of the works, thus contributing to the further sustainability of Nextensa's investment portfolio.

The acquisition confirms Nextensa's focus on sustainable buildings on prime locations.

"We are pleased to announce that Nextensa is further expanding its investment portfolio in Belgium by investing in Brussels' Leopold Quarter, the top office location in Belgium. Nextensa will reuse its expertise in wooden constructions in the Leopold Quarter to pursue a second Monteco building, which has proven its success." Michel Van Geyte, CEO Nextensa

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

ABOUT NEXTENSA

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (44%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 30/06/2023 was approximately € 1.27 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed neighbourhood consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €442.1 million (value 30/06/2023).

Attachment