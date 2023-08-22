Eight XPO Drivers Earn Top Awards at the 2023 National Truck Driving Championships

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight drivers from XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, took home top awards at the 2023 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC). The championships were held in Columbus, Ohio from August 16 to 19.

XPO drivers honored at this year’s national championships include:

Barry Kraemer (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin), 1 st place in the 3-axle category

place in the 3-axle category Joe Hicks (Providence, Rhode Island), 2 nd place in the 3-axle category

place in the 3-axle category Jeffrey Langenhahn (Stevens Point, Wisconsin), 2 nd place in the twins category

place in the twins category Tim Vogt (Norcross, Georgia), 3 rd place in the tank category

place in the tank category Ina Daly (Phoenix, Arizona), received the prestigious Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award, which is given to the contestant who most exemplifies the best attributes of a professional truck driver

Tom Griffin, Ernie Budlowski and Derrick Caro, all drivers from Connecticut (Hartford and Bridgeport), won 1st place in the State Team Award competition

Forty-one XPO drivers earned spots at this year’s NTDC, which is known as the “Super Bowl of Safety.” Each driver had to win his or her state truck driving championships to qualify for the national competition. All NTDC finalists also must have been accident-free for at least one year prior to the competition. Most of XPO’s contestants have logged over one million accident-free miles, a milestone that takes a typical XPO driver approximately nine years to reach.

“We are incredibly proud of our national championship drivers and the hundreds of others who participated in state competitions across the country,” said XPO CEO Mario Harik. “I also want to thank the family members and loved ones who provided great support along the way. Our drivers are world-class, and their commitment to safety, care for customers and exceptional skills continue to set XPO apart.”

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 49,000 customers with 562 locations and 37,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.