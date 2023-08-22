New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpal Tunnel Release System Global Market to Showcase Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global carpal tunnel release system market is expected to expand due to factors such as an increase in workplace-related carpal tunnel syndrome, an increase in carpal tunnel syndrome among women, and an increase in the prevalence of other associated risk factors such as diabetes and thyroid gland imbalance. Furthermore, increasing product approvals and technological improvement in the product arena are some of the factors driving the worldwide carpal tunnel release system market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading carpal tunnel release system companies’ market shares, challenges, carpal tunnel release system market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market carpal tunnel release system companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global carpal tunnel release system market during the forecast period.

Notable carpal tunnel release system companies such as A.M. Surgical, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Innomed Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC), Smith+Nephew, Sonex Health Inc., Trice Medical, Medical Designs LLC, PAVmed Inc., LB Medical LLC, S2S Surgical LLC, Spirecut, and several others, are currently operating in the carpal tunnel release system market.

and several others, are currently operating in the carpal tunnel release system market. In August 2022, Sonex Health and The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures enrolled the first patient in the Trial of Ultrasound Guided Carpal Tunnel Release (CTR) Versus Traditional Open Release (TUTOR), the first multicenter randomized controlled trial in the United States to compare the efficacy and safety of traditional mini-open carpal tunnel release (mOCTR) and carpal tunnel release using the FDA-cleared UltraGuideCTR and real-time ultrasound guidance.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the carpal tunnel release system market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Report

Carpal Tunnel Release System Overview

The carpal tunnel release system is a medical procedure designed to alleviate the symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, a condition characterized by numbness, tingling, and pain in the hand and wrist. During the procedure, a surgeon carefully cuts the ligament that forms the roof of the carpal tunnel, a narrow passageway in the wrist that houses the median nerve and tendons. This cutting of the ligament relieves pressure on the median nerve, which is responsible for the uncomfortable sensations experienced by patients with carpal tunnel syndrome. The goal of the carpal tunnel release system is to improve hand function and reduce pain, allowing individuals to regain their normal activities and quality of life. This procedure can be performed using traditional open surgery or minimally invasive techniques, and the choice depends on the severity of the condition and the patient’s unique circumstances.





Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Insights

North America owned the highest share of the carpal tunnel release system market in 2021, accounting for 48.58% of all regions. The rising prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome, the growing working population, the introduction of new products, rising healthcare expenditure, and an increase in research-related activities, among other factors, are driving the growth of the carpal tunnel release system market in the United States.

The region’s increasing number of new product releases and other strategic and research-related activities are projected to drive up demand for carpal tunnel release systems. Trice Medical, for example, announced the release of Seg-WAY ECTR-d in the United States in April 2020. It is the world’s first entirely disposable endoscopic carpal tunnel-releasing system.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the carpal tunnel release system market, get a snapshot of the Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Outlook

Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Dynamics

One significant driver for the carpal tunnel release system market is the increase in occurrences of work-related carpal tunnel syndrome. The increase in various market activities in the landscape of carpal tunnel syndrome, such as research and development, acquisitions, partnerships, and funding, among others, by many key players globally to expand their product portfolio for carpal tunnel release systems, is expected to drive the carpal tunnel release system market in the coming years.

However, problems connected with the carpal tunnel release system, as well as a lack of knowledge of the condition, as well as a high rate of relapse, may act as restraints on the carpal tunnel release system market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative impact on the carpal tunnel release system market growth during the first few months due to lockdown impositions, border closures, and other factors causing disruption in the carpal tunnel release system market’s manufacturing, supply, import, export, and other related activities. Furthermore, all non-elective surgery was halted around the world, and most hospitals and clinics were swamped in managing and treating COVID-19 patients. This halted major orthopedic services, impeding the expansion of the carpal tunnel release system industry. However, the revival of activity across industries, including the healthcare sector, has boosted the carpal tunnel release system market and will fuel growth from 2023 to 2028.

Get a sneak peek at the carpal tunnel release system market dynamics @ Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Carpal Tunnel Release System Market CAGR ~5% Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Size by 2028 USD 681 Million Key Carpal Tunnel Release System Companies A.M. Surgical, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Innomed Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC), Smith+Nephew, Sonex Health Inc., Trice Medical, Medical Designs LLC, PAVmed Inc., LB Medical LLC, S2S Surgical LLC, Spirecut, among others

Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Assessment

Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Segmentation Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Segmentation By Type: Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release System and Open Carpal Tunnel Release System Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the carpal tunnel release system market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Carpal Tunnel Release System Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Carpal Tunnel Release System Market 7 Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the carpal tunnel release system market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Carpal Tunnel Release System Market Trends

Related Reports

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key carpal tunnel syndrome companies, including GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Aurobindo Pharma, Eisai Co, among others.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Epidemiology

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted carpal tunnel syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Alzheimer's Disease companies, including Biogen, AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, Synaptogenix, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, AB Science, Cortexyme, Anavex Life Sciences, Athira Pharma, Time Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Alector Inc., Lexeo Therapeutics, TrueBinding, Inc., Vaccinex Inc., Annovis Bio Inc., Eisai Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, ImmunoBrain Checkpoint, AbbVie, AriBio Co., Ltd., Oryzon Genomics S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Neurokine Therapeutics, Excelsior, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., reMYND, Alzinova AB, VTBIO Co. LTD, BioVie Inc., Prothena Corporation plc, Coya Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease companies, including Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key psychosis in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Enterin, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Merck Sharp & Dohme, among others.

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Neurostimulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neurostimulation devices companies, including Medtronic PLC, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Pertussis Market | Recurrent Blood Clots Market | Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market | Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market | Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market | Uterine Serous Carcinoma Market | Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Market | Acanthamoeba Keratitis Market | Acquired Hemophilia A Pipeline | Acute Pain Market | Age-Related Hearing Loss Medical Device Market | Angio Suites Market | Balloon Catheters Market | Bartonellosis Market | Candidemia Market | Chronic Hand Eczema Market | Chronic Refractory Gout Market | Encephalomyelitis Market | Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market | Follicular Lymphoma Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Heart Sounds Sensors Market | Heavy Metal Poisoning Market | Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia Market | Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Hlhs Market | Infectious Arthritis/Septic Arthritis Market | Microvascular Angina Market | Mucinoses Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Neurofibromatosis 2 Market | Osteochondrodysplasia Market | Plasmacytoma Market | Post-Cardiac Arrest Syndrome Pcas Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Market | Recurrent Pericarditis Market | Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market | Renal Fanconi Syndrome Market | Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome Market | Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market | Agoraphobia Market | Alagille Syndrome Market | Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Ahus Market | Clinically Isolated Syndrome CIS Market | Conductive Hearing Loss Market | Condyloma Market | Familial Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency Market | Fucosidosis Market | Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market | H3N2 Infection Market | Hepatitis D Market | Hypopituitarism Market | Hypothalamic Obesity Market | Major Depressive Disorder Market | Muscle Spasticity Market | Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights | Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market | Neuronal Ceroid-Lipofuscinoses Market | Paranasal Sinus Cancer Market | Portal Hypertension Market | Propionic Acidemia Market | Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market Insights | Walking Impairment In Multiple Sclerosis Market | Wet-Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.