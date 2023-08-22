DrinkWater Family Services Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrinkWater Family Services received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.



DrinkWater Family Services provides a safe and inclusive environment for supervised visitation, primarily focused on families that experienced domestic violence and children in foster care to reconnect with their biological parents in a holistic and comfortable setting.

“There is a pressing need for a private and intimate space for children to interact with their biological parents and siblings,” said Michelle Hollins Casey, Founder of DrinkWater Family Services. "Often, families must resort to holding visitations in public spaces such as restaurant parking lots and parks, where meaningful connections between families are hard to attain."

“Family connections are so important to us. We are proud to support DrinkWater Family Services as they provide a service that is often overlooked,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

Recently, the organization has adopted a new monthly respite playdate program that benefits foster or adoptive parents and children. The program allows parents to drop off their children and have respite time to themselves or stay to connect with other parents while children are offered therapeutic movement breaks, food, and organized communal play.

“This program provides a much-needed break for parents and a fun and safe space for children to play and interact,” said Amanda Colletti, Board Member.

DrinkWater Family Services will utilize the SBB Research Group Foundation grant to continue its vision of providing safe opportunities for families to have weekly supervised visitations and offer parenting classes that focus on youth mental wellness and dietary support.

