Georgetown Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Chisom Orizu after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2025. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Chisom Orizu received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her first year of graduate studies at the Georgetown University School of Medicine to pursue a degree in Biotechnology.

Since receiving the scholarship, Chisom has presented her research at the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers conference, where she won the People’s Choice Award. She also supported oncology trials that impacted more than 15,000 people.

“Chisom is an exceptional researcher, and we are happy to support continued studies,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Chisom Orizu’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

