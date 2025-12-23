University of Arizona Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Emerald Bell after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2024. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Emerald Bell received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her fourth year of graduate studies at the University of Arizona to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Since receiving the scholarship, Emerald has finished her degree and received the University of Arizona College of Nursing Outstanding PhD Dissertation Award. She is currently expanding her dissertation research in the Herbst-Kralovetz Lab and is applying for Medical Science Liaison positions.

“We are proud of Emerald and the excellence she has shown in her PhD and research. I hope to hear about her success as a Medical Science Liaison soon,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Emerald Bell’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

