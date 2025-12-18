SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants to 3 Illinois Nonprofits

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s missions (organizations listed alphabetically):

• Inellas Restoration Center (Chicago, IL) is devoted to creating meaningful change in the lives of women and children who have survived domestic violence. Recognizing the urgency and complexity of these challenges, their mission remains clear: to provide safety, healing, and empowerment for those affected by the devastating impacts of emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. The initial SBB Research Group Foundation grant funded counseling, therapy, workshops, and community outreach to support individuals facing significant challenges in Chicago and the Chicagoland area.

• Salaam Community Wellness Center (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to improving health outcomes and advancing holistic wellness in under-resourced communities. By combining integrative medical care, mental health support, and wellness education, Salaam CWC addresses health disparities and promotes whole-person healing. The Foundation’s initial grant bolstered their federally qualified grant application, enhanced business planning, optimized marketing and communications, and strengthened finance, accounting, and budgeting processes.

• Violet’s Kitchen (Carol Stream, IL) provides freshly prepared, nutritious meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity. Committed to serving with dignity and kindness, the organization works to ensure that no one in the community goes hungry. The Foundation’s initial grant provided food and emergency supplies for unsheltered veterans and those in need.

“These organizations demonstrate the extraordinary impact that compassion and collaboration can have in our communities, and we’re proud to help them continue making a difference where it’s needed most,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

