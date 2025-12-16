North Central College Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Ivette Camacho after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2025. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Ivette Camacho received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her second year at North Central College to pursue a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Since receiving the scholarship, Ivette has finished six of her seven clinical rotations and served as a mentor to new physician assistant students. In her free time, she volunteers at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"Ivette is so committed to the community, even while she’s still completing her program. We are proud we can help support someone so focused on others," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Ivette Camacho’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

