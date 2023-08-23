Press release, Helsinki, 23 August 2023 at 10 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Delivers an NBS 5+ System to a New Customer for Neuroscience Use

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order and delivered an NBS 5+ system to an established hospital specializing in psychiatric care in the United States.

The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems that are both based on Nexstim’s unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology.

The NBS system is FDA cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain and the NBT® system for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). In the case of this customer the NBS features of the system enable neuroscience studies where the stimulation needs to be targeted individually to the brain, reproducing the pulse delivery reliably for diagnosis. Navigated TMS integrated with EEG user interface offers scientists a possibility to measure TMS-evoked cortical reactivity and connectivity.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Our NBS 5+ system is a unique device that enables cross-departmental and versatile use of the diagnostic and therapy features. Our technology provides a world-leading tool for accurate and precise TMS-EEG measurements, and we are happy to announce having delivered yet another system to be used in neuroscience projects.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment