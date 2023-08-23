NetBet.com partners with Platipus

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platipus brings their library of popular casino games to NetBet - a leading name in the world of online casinos.

Through this partnership with Platipus, NetBet continues to expand its online casino games library. With over 5,000 games, NetBet provides an extremely varied range of online games made available for players across many markets.

Founded in 2014, Platipus innovates and provides exciting and pioneering slots and table games for players all over the world.

With Platipus known for their popular casino games such as Wild Spin, Chilli Fiesta, Royal Lotus and more, NetBet’s partnership with the games provider is an exciting opportunity for their avid player community to enjoy a refreshing catalogue of games.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: “Platipus provides a great array of games that we are sure our global NetBet community will enjoy, and we are very pleased to have started this partnership.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.com .

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games, and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com.mx/