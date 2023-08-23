VCI Global Limited Announces Visionary Collaboration With Microsoft Azure OpenAI

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, V Galactech Sdn Bhd, it has teamed up with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI platform. Harnessing on the respective parties’ AI-powered innovative expertise, this partnership sculps the future of business solutions by revolutionising the tech landscape through the application of Microsoft Azure OpenAI services.



This partnership acknowledges the screaming demand and dedication to transform the dynamic tech landscape as businesses move towards borderless and seamless frontiers at neck breaking speeds to efficiently engage its customers, amongst others. This teaming up with Microsoft Azure OpenAI also enhances VCI Global’s AI consulting capabilities.

Tapping onto Microsoft Azure OpenAI’s potentials, VCI Global is playing its part in developing the tech landscape by navigating a transformative path and provide game-changing solutions in creating next-gen innovations and being at the forefront while making inroads to tools like Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4, more commonly referred to as GPT-4 and Microsoft’s new AI-powered chat tool, Bing Chat Enterprise. The Company is also able to capitalise on Microsoft Azure OpenAI’s cutting edge AI technology for its current and new projects which include the robosale software which is an all in one fully automated AI-assisted sales platform.

“VCI Global is thrilled to be further involved in AI-related innovations and more so, with Microsoft Azure OpenAI. We are ecstatic for this partnership to be up and running as we look forward to transforming how companies engage customers in the dynamic tech landscape where the level of transformation can only be limited by our imagination and creativity. This partnership will accelerate our growth in the AI industry, further strengthening our capabilities to transform the businesses of our clients,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Microsoft Azure Open AI:

Microsoft Azure Open AI platform offers an expansive array of artificial intelligence tools and solutions designed to empower businesses with data-driven insights and advanced analytics. From AI Services to Machine Learning and AI infrastructure, the platform equips organisations to harness AI's potential for innovation and growth.

