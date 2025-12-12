VCI Global Concludes ELOC to Simplify Capital Structure and Prepare for Multi-Subsidiary Listings

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced the conclusion of its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) facility. This strategic move streamlines the Company's capital structure and positions the Company to concentrate on its highest-priority growth areas, including its Digital Asset Treasury (DaT) initiatives and its enterprise data and AI operations. VCI Global is well positioned to execute a disciplined, institutional-grade growth strategy across its technology and infrastructure businesses.

Focused Growth on Digital Asset Treasury and Enterprise AI Operations

VCI Global remains committed to advancing its enterprise data and AI operations, which include AI infrastructure and GPU compute solutions, analytics platforms, AI security, and cybersecurity consulting to support digital transformation in emerging markets. With improved financial clarity and stronger capital allocation discipline, the Company is better equipped to scale these operations and prepare them for future market recognition and independent valuation under its multi-subsidiary IPO framework.

The conclusion of the ELOC also allows VCI Global to direct capital and management focus more effectively toward its DaT platform. This includes expanding its role in the Oobit–Tether ecosystem, further developing stablecoin settlement infrastructure, and strengthening its Real-World asset (RWA) advisory services. These initiatives ensure that DaT continues to serve as a core driver of technology-led revenue and operational scale.

VCI Global continues to evolve its capital strategy by broadening its relationships with institutional partners that align with the Company’s long-term objectives. As part of this transition, VCI Global recognizes Alumni Capital for its consistent support during the Company’s earlier growth phase. Alumni Capital’s commitment and flexibility under the ELOC enabled VCI Global to access meaningful liquidity during a critical scaling period, and the Company looks forward to continued collaboration where aligned.

Strengthened Equity Base and Multi-Subsidiary IPO Readiness

“The conclusion of the ELOC reflects our commitment to disciplined capital management as we continue our work with institutional partners. Our DaT strategy, subsidiary spin-offs, and technology expansion remain firmly on track. With an optimized capital structure and continued partnerships with our financing partners, we are positioning VCI Global for stronger, more transparent, and more sustainable growth,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

