VCI Global Enters Binding Term Sheet for Strategic Investment in Brazil Gold Asset, Advancing Integration of Physical Gold into RWA and Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered a binding term sheet in relation to a proposed strategic investment in a gold mining asset located within an established gold-producing region in Brazil.

Based on preliminary technical information provided to the Company, the asset is estimated to contain approximately 59.9 tonnes of gold resources (equivalent to approximately 1.9 million ounces). This estimate is preliminary in nature and subject to further technical validation, independent verification, and compliance with applicable mineral resource reporting standards.

Under the terms of the binding term sheet, VCI Global intends to make an initial investment in the project and is expected to assume a role as Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner, subject to the execution of definitive agreements. The Company will also retain an option to increase its ownership interest to up to 51%, subject to the satisfaction of agreed conditions, milestones, and the execution of definitive agreements.

The project remains at an early development stage. Any progression toward development, construction, or potential future production will be subject to technical assessments, permitting, financing arrangements, and operational execution. There can be no assurance regarding timing, development outcomes, or commercial viability.

This proposed investment is aligned with the Company’s broader capital allocation strategy, including its ongoing evaluation of real-world asset (RWA) initiatives and digital asset infrastructure. The Company continues to assess how physical commodity-linked assets, such as gold, may potentially interface with structured financial frameworks under its RWA-focused initiatives. Any such development remains at an exploratory stage and is subject to regulatory, technical, and commercial considerations.

The transaction is expected to be supported by a phased capital deployment plan, which may include funding for further technical studies and development activities. Any potential fundraising activities will be undertaken in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and prevailing market conditions.

In accordance with the terms of the transaction and for strategic reasons, the identity of the asset and counterparties has not been disclosed at this stage. Further information will be provided as and when appropriate, subject to regulatory and contractual considerations.

“This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to evaluating strategic opportunities within commodity-linked assets. It provides a structured pathway to assess both the technical and operational potential of the project, while remaining subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

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VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

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