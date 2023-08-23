Dave to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 12

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on September 12, and the Company’s virtual presentation will be available starting September 11 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on Twitter.

