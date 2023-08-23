Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday September 7 at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.
|Q3-2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date
|:
|Thursday, September 7, 2023
|Time
|:
|8:00 AM
|Dial-in numbers
|:
|1-416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786
|Live audio webcast
|:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates
|:
|September 7 (7:30 PM) to September 21 (11:59 PM)
|Access telephone numbers
|:
|1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070
|Access code
|:
|059308 #
|2023 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
|4th quarter
|:
|Results release on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 and conference call on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc