Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.



The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday September 7 at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q3-2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time : 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers : 1-416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : September 7 (7:30 PM) to September 21 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 Access code : 059308 # 2023 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 4th quarter : Results release on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 and conference call on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.





Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc