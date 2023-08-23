Media Advisory: Manitoba Victims of Impaired Driving to Be Honoured With Candlelight Vigil

WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of innocent victims killed in impaired driving crashes will come together on Saturday for a special Ceremony of Remembrance at MADD Canada’s Manitoba Memorial Monument.



The beautiful Monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home, is etched with the names of 84 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive impaired, including three new names added in the past year.

Media are invited to attend the Manitoba Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4477 Main Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba Speakers: West St. Paul Deputy Mayor Mike Pagtakhan

Sgt. Cathy Farrell, Winnipeg Police Service

Tanya Hansen Pratt, Incoming National President of MADD Canada

Trevor Ens, MADD Winnipeg Chapter President

“Our Manitoba Memorial Monument honours innocent victims who lost their lives because someone else chose to drive impaired,” said MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager Gillian Phillips. “Here, we acknowledge their loss and the grief faced by their loved ones. Here, we also show the public how impaired driving so often results in tragic, irreversible consequences, and hope to motivate everyone to make the commitment to never drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and is unveiling a new monument in Ontario in September. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

