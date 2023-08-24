TomTom and StreetLight partner to deliver transportation data and insights worldwide

TomTom’s location expertise and traffic technology power StreetLight’s growing line of cloud-based mobility analytics products

With TomTom’s global data coverage, StreetLight is able to expand its platform to cover cities, regions and countries worldwide

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced a new partnership with StreetLight Data, Inc. (StreetLight), a subsidiary of Jacobs (NYSE: J ) and the leading Big Data company providing insights into how people, goods, and services move. This partnership includes incorporating TomTom’s best-in-class global data into StreetLight’s growing line of cloud-based products that support transportation professionals with the most critical analytics, for any road and any mode.

The StreetLight InSight® platform transforms data into contextualized, normalized, and aggregated travel patterns. Through this partnership, StreetLight leverages TomTom’s historical and real-time traffic analytics based on anonymized speed data from more than 600 million connected devices. The result is deep global data coverage and a robust analytic platform that empowers planners and other transportation professionals with data driven insights to inform transportation and infrastructure projects of any size and scope.

“We are excited to partner with an industry leader like StreetLight to deliver reliable and scalable mobility measurement tools to address today’s complex transportation problems,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic & Travel Information at TomTom. “By combining our data from millions of trips globally with StreetLight’s industry-tailored solutions, we enable transportation planners, road authorities and businesses to make informed, accurate decisions, thereby reducing congestion and improving mobility.”

“As StreetLight looks to expand into new products and geographies, we’re excited to partner with TomTom,” said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. “TomTom offers a huge increase in sample size, rich data characteristics, and global reach. By integrating TomTom’s origin and destination trip information, we will open up powerful new solutions for our clients in infrastructure planning, combatting climate change and improving transportation for all."

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,800 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About StreetLight Data, a Jacobs Company:

StreetLight Data, Inc. (“StreetLight”) pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, empowering smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. The company applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms and its vast data processing resources to measure travel patterns of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, accessible as analytics on the StreetLight InSight® SaaS platform. Acquired by Jacobs as a wholly-owned subsidiary in February 2022, StreetLight provides innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.

www.streetlightdata.com

