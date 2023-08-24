CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Discussed Cancer Immunotherapy with UCLA Physician-Scientist

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that in a recent Company podcast its CEO, Ryan Davies, spoke with and UCLA cancer physician and researcher, Dr. Steven Jonas, about his journey to becoming both a practicing cancer doctor and active cancer researcher.



“My early training as an engineer helped me understand that engineers are tool makers,” said Dr. Jonas. “I also learned that physicians were tool users. So, combining my education and training as both a tool maker and tool user, it helps me see the world in a different light. In my world, there are both pioneers and enablers. We typically leverage the ideas generated from brilliant scientists around the world and try to figure out how to get these pioneered cargos to where they need to be. I hope this can be our contribution.”

CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies said, “It has been a great pleasure getting to know Steve through our work together with CancerVAX and UCLA. It is unique to find such a talented physician-scientist that straddles both sides of research and medical practice. As we continue our fight against cancer, it’s wonderful knowing we are working with some of the world’s best like Steve”.

Dr. Jonas specializes in pediatric hematology and oncology. He received a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering and a master’s degree in biomedical engineering. Dr. Jonas received both an M.D. and Ph.D. from UCLA through its NIH-supported Medical Scientist Training Program. Dr. Jonas completed his pediatric residency and fellowship training in pediatric hematology/oncology at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital where he was the first trainee in a specialized physician-scientist track established by the Department of Pediatrics at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. He leads a multidisciplinary research team that targets the development and application of new nanotechnologies and methods to support the childhood cancer and regenerative medicine communities in accelerating the discovery of innovative gene therapy approaches.

This Podcast can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTzE5Y78RrU

For more information about CancerVAX, please visit http://www.cancervax.com/

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

info@CancerVAX.com