Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 2,118 shares in Nilfisk by Anupam Bhargava, EVP, Executive Vice President, Head of Innovation, Service and Customer Experience. The shares have been purchased on August 18 and 21, 2023 at a total price of 276,777.60 DKK.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Anupam Bhargava

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Executive Vice President, Head of Innovation, Service and Customer Experience

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification



3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451



4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume DKK 129 per share 199 shares DKK 129.4 per share 1,061 shares DKK 132.2 per share 234 shares DKK 132.6 per share 284 shares DKK 133 per share 340 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 2,118

Aggregated price DKK: 276,777.6

e) Date of the transaction: August 18 and 21, 2023



f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Corporate Communications: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





