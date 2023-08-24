Customer Success Platforms Industry Report 2023-2027: Cloud Solutions, Tech Progress, and AI Integration for Enhanced Customer Satisfaction Driving the Global Market

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Success Platforms Global Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global customer success platforms market is set to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.70 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.55%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.49%.
Cloud-based Solutions Driving Growth
The growth of the customer success platform market is being propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Organizations are embracing cloud-hosted software and services due to their accessibility through web browsers or dedicated desktop clients. These cloud solutions, including cloud customer success platforms, offer benefits such as enhanced customer services and faster implementation cycles. A notable trend is the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. In 2022, 89% of organizations adopted multi-cloud, indicating the growing prevalence of cloud-based solutions and their impact on the customer success platform market.
Technological Advancements Shape the Market
Technological advancements, particularly those powered by AI, are a prominent trend in the customer success platform market. Leading companies in the sector are introducing AI-powered insights and recommended actions to maintain their market standing. For instance, Gainsight launched the Gainsight Essentials platform with AI-powered insights and recommended actions to drive customer success. This technology enables organizations to gather direct customer-related data, streamlining value delivery and reducing administrative costs.
Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth and Innovation
Strategic acquisitions are shaping the customer success platform landscape. In 2022, Gainsight acquired inSided, an Amsterdam-based customer success community platform. This acquisition aims to integrate a business's digital products, customer-facing staff, and client communities, providing a comprehensive customer experience.
Regional Dynamics
In 2022, North America led the customer success platforms market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Players
Major players influencing the customer success platforms market include Gainsight Inc., Salesforce Inc., Totango Ltd., Strikedeck Inc., ClientSuccess, ChurnZero, Cisco Systems Inc., Wootric Inc., Planhat AB, CustomerSuccessBox, ZoomInfo, Intercom, WalkMe, Akita, Custify, and SmartKarrot Inc. These industry leaders contribute significantly to the growth and innovation within the market.
In summary, the global customer success platforms market is on a growth trajectory, driven by factors like the adoption of cloud-based solutions, technological advancements, strategic acquisitions, and regional dynamics. The influence of AI and the evolution of customer-centered technologies are expected to further shape the market landscape, offering businesses innovative tools to enhance customer success and satisfaction.
