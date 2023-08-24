Customer Success Platforms Industry Report 2023-2027: Cloud Solutions, Tech Progress, and AI Integration for Enhanced Customer Satisfaction Driving the Global Market

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Success Platforms Global Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer success platforms market is set to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.70 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.55%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.49%.

Cloud-based Solutions Driving Growth

The growth of the customer success platform market is being propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Organizations are embracing cloud-hosted software and services due to their accessibility through web browsers or dedicated desktop clients. These cloud solutions, including cloud customer success platforms, offer benefits such as enhanced customer services and faster implementation cycles. A notable trend is the adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. In 2022, 89% of organizations adopted multi-cloud, indicating the growing prevalence of cloud-based solutions and their impact on the customer success platform market.

Technological Advancements Shape the Market

Technological advancements, particularly those powered by AI, are a prominent trend in the customer success platform market. Leading companies in the sector are introducing AI-powered insights and recommended actions to maintain their market standing. For instance, Gainsight launched the Gainsight Essentials platform with AI-powered insights and recommended actions to drive customer success. This technology enables organizations to gather direct customer-related data, streamlining value delivery and reducing administrative costs.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth and Innovation

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the customer success platform landscape. In 2022, Gainsight acquired inSided, an Amsterdam-based customer success community platform. This acquisition aims to integrate a business's digital products, customer-facing staff, and client communities, providing a comprehensive customer experience.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, North America led the customer success platforms market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Major players influencing the customer success platforms market include Gainsight Inc., Salesforce Inc., Totango Ltd., Strikedeck Inc., ClientSuccess, ChurnZero, Cisco Systems Inc., Wootric Inc., Planhat AB, CustomerSuccessBox, ZoomInfo, Intercom, WalkMe, Akita, Custify, and SmartKarrot Inc. These industry leaders contribute significantly to the growth and innovation within the market.

In summary, the global customer success platforms market is on a growth trajectory, driven by factors like the adoption of cloud-based solutions, technological advancements, strategic acquisitions, and regional dynamics. The influence of AI and the evolution of customer-centered technologies are expected to further shape the market landscape, offering businesses innovative tools to enhance customer success and satisfaction.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Customer Success Platforms Market Characteristics

3. Customer Success Platforms Market Trends and Strategies

4. Customer Success Platforms Market Macro Economic Scenario

5. Customer Success Platforms Market Size and Growth

6. Customer Success Platforms Market Segmentation

7. Customer Success Platforms Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Customer Success Platforms Market

9. China Customer Success Platforms Market

10. India Customer Success Platforms Market

11. Japan Customer Success Platforms Market

12. Australia Customer Success Platforms Market

13. Indonesia Customer Success Platforms Market

14. South Korea Customer Success Platforms Market

15. Western Europe Customer Success Platforms Market

16. UK Customer Success Platforms Market

17. Germany Customer Success Platforms Market

18. France Customer Success Platforms Market

19. Eastern Europe Customer Success Platforms Market

20. Russia Customer Success Platforms Market

21. North America Customer Success Platforms Market

22. USA Customer Success Platforms Market

23. South America Customer Success Platforms Market

24. Brazil Customer Success Platforms Market

25. Middle East Customer Success Platforms Market

26. Africa Customer Success Platforms Market

27. Customer Success Platforms Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Customer Success Platforms Market

29. Customer Success Platforms Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



