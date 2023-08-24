Augmedix Achieves HITRUST Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that they have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security covering their core products, Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes, as well as the cloud services supporting these products.



HITRUST risk-based, two-year (r2) certified status represents an affirmation that Augmedix’s core products and cloud services have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and that the company is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Augmedix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations such as Augmedix address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Augmedix takes compliance and information risk management very seriously, as the protection of patient information and data is a top priority when developing our product portfolio,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. “This certification further demonstrates Augmedix’s commitment to adopting the most rigorous measures to ensure patient information is protected within our platform.”

Augmedix is taking forward-thinking steps to continue to provide trustworthy, ambient medical documentation and data solutions through achieving the rigorous HITRUST risk-based, two-year certification for information security.

“We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers our ability to address current and emerging industry threats while maintaining complex compliance, data protection, and privacy requirements,” said Ashfaq ul Haque, Head of Privacy & Information Security at Augmedix. “HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the control requirements, assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy, which collectively make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care with unobtrusive technology. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, including large language models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in transforming point-of-care information into valuable structured data that can drive lower revenue cycle management costs, higher reimbursement levels and deliver important clinical feedback to the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

Contact Information

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

augx@fnkir.com

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended benefits of the HITRUST certification, Augmedix’s appropriate management of risk and Augmedix’s ability to manage current and emerging industry threats. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.