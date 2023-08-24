Bitcoin Depot to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference, H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, and Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences:
3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
Attending: Thursday, September 7th
Where: Virtual
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Attending: Monday, September 11th – Tuesday, September 12th
Where: New York, NY
Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference
Attending: Tuesday, September 19th
Where: Minneapolis, MN
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at BTM@gateway-grp.com.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
BTM@gateway-grp.com
Media
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
BTM@gateway-grp.com