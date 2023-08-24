US Capital Global Provides Multi-Million-Dollar Sell-Side M&A Advisory to Socal Safe Company

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered, FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate of global private financial group US Capital Global, has provided multi-million-dollar sell-side M&A representation to Socal Safe Company (“Socal Safe”), a California-based industry leader in safes and security solutions. Established in 1915 with nationwide distribution, Socal Safe has set the standard for strength, quality, and exceptional customer care in the security industry.

With global headquartered in San Francisco and principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“It was a real pleasure working with US Capital Global Securities,” said Berge Jalakian, CEO of Blue Dot Safes, which recently acquired Socal Safe. “Beyond merely representing the seller, US Capital Global Securities ensured that the interests of all parties involved were aligned and that any potential risks were addressed. As a result, even though both parties had no prior experience in buying or selling a company, we felt confident and at ease, knowing that a fair transaction was being executed.”

“We are delighted to have had US Capital Global Securities represent us in this business divestiture,” said Jason Mueller, former President of Socal Safe. “Socal Safe has been a family-run business for three generations, and we are grateful that US Capital Global Securities helped us preserve our family legacy for future generations by negotiating this sale. We are confident that the buyer shares the commitment and values that have sustained Socal Safe and allowed it to thrive over the past century.”

“We are extremely pleased to have facilitated this sell-side M&A transaction,” said Ish Spencer, Managing Director and Partner at US Capital Global. “By ensuring the alignment of interests and mitigating risks, we worked diligently within the agreed timeline to structure a fair and satisfactory purchase agreement for both parties. We are delighted to have played an advisory role in passing on this thriving, award-winning business with a 100-year history to proud new owners.”



About Socal Safe Company

Founded in 1915, Socal Safe provides high-quality safes and locks that meet top anti-burglary and fire protection standards. In addition, to offering one of the industry’s widest selections of safes, Socal Safe is the industry leader in automated cash management for businesses large and small with AC7500 cash and coin recycling. Its AccuCASH™ brand offers smart safes, cash recyclers, currency counters, and kiosks for secure cash handling, catering to diverse industries nationwide. www.socalsafe.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities and its M&A services, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

