Eos Energy Enterprises Partners with ACRO Automation, Inc.

TURTLE CREEK, Pa., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, yesterday announced that Eos has selected ACRO Automation Systems to partner in the design, development, and implementation of its state-of-the-art high output manufacturing lines.

ACRO is a recognized leader in high-speed, custom designed, automated manufacturing systems. Based in Wisconsin, ACRO has more than 80 years of experience across multiple industries and its highly skilled staff are uniquely positioned to develop a cost-effective solution to meet the requirements that will allow Eos to manufacture at scale on a line with the majority of its equipment being Made in America.

Eos believes the long duration energy storage market is a fast-growing component to a lower carbon energy future. This agreement allows Eos to work on scaling its Eos Z3™ technology while it continues to await a decision on its conditional commitment from the Department of Energy Loan Programs Office.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

