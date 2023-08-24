Press release

24 August 2023, 15:45

Sdiptech AB (publ) has successfully issued sustainability linked bonds of SEK 600 million

Sdiptech AB (publ) (“Sdiptech”) has issued floating rate senior secured sustainability linked bonds of SEK 600 million within a framework of SEK 1,000 million (the “Bonds” or the “Bond Issue”). The Bonds carries an interest rate of 3m Stibor + 4.90% and matures in August 2027. The issue attracted very strong demand from mainly Nordic institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed. Sdiptech intends to apply for admission to trading of the bonds on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

The proceeds from the Bond Issue will be used for acquisitions and investments, however in the short term Sdiptech will reduce drawings under existing debt facilities.

“We are very pleased with having established Sdiptech in the Nordic bond market and the positive response we have received from bond investors. The access to the bond market will diversify and extend our funding. Over time, it can also increase our possibilities to capture attractive business opportunities and to continue to grow our EBITA*, both organically and through acquisitions, in accordance with our financial targets, says Bengt Lejdström, CFO of Sdiptech.

“Our greatest contribution to the society is through our business units’ solutions. The Sustainability-Linked Bond Issue further reaffirms our commitment to achieving our sustainability goals and reducing all our business unit's carbon dioxide emissions. The great interest from investors is a proof for us that our focus on sustainability enhancing activities is value-creating”, says My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR of Sdiptech.

Nordea has acted as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Carnegie Investment Bank has acted as Joint Bookrunner in the transaction. Mannheimer Swartling acted as legal advisor to Sdiptech.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 24 August 2023, at 15:45 CEST.

