CYRISMA Joins the Pax8 Marketplace to Offer MSPs Consolidated Risk Management Platform

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today its partnership with CYRISMA (Cyber Risk Information Security Management Accountability), an innovative and cost-effective consolidated risk management platform that simplifies cybersecurity and empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in managing cyber risks for their customers. With CYRISMA’s multiple risk management capabilities combined in a single, user-friendly platform, MSPs can strengthen their security posture and witness tangible results within hours of implementation.



“Pax8 is on a mission to team up with top-rated security vendors like CYRISMA to offer progressive security solutions and expert guidance to our partners so they can meet the ever-growing security demands of their customers,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President Vendor Experience at Pax8. “The partnership with CYRISMA equips MSPs with a cutting-edge risk assessment solution, addressing vital market gaps that are key to ensuring their success.”

Unlike traditional, narrowly focused vulnerability management solutions, CYRISMA provides multiple cyber risk management capabilities in addition to vulnerability assessment. These include sensitive data discovery, secure configuration scanning, cyber risk assessment reporting, third-party patching, compliance tracking, and much more. Moreover, it goes beyond the identification and assessment of security gaps and assists in prioritizing and mitigating risks. Partners can now focus on critical vulnerabilities and take swift action to bolster their security. MSPs can also secure their sensitive data from within the platform. With the ability to quickly close security gaps and deliver value through cyber risk assessments, CYRISMA becomes an invaluable solution for partners of all sizes, ensuring a comprehensive and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and look forward to enabling MSPs across the globe to simplify and streamline their customers’ cyber risk management programs,” said CYRISMA Chief Executive Officer Liam Downward.

CYRISMA Chief Revenue Officer Mike Lyons added, “With essential cyber risk management capabilities combined in a single, easy-to-use platform, our MSP partners can do away with the complexity of using multiple vendor solutions to deliver cybersecurity services.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About CYRISMA

CYRISMA is an all-in-one, cloud-hosted cyber risk management platform created with the vision of reducing cybersecurity complexity and making high-quality security technology accessible to all businesses. It simplifies the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating cyber risk, all while eliminating high licensing costs, long deployment times, and burdensome technologies. The company was founded in Rochester, NY in 2018. Platform capabilities include Vulnerability and Patch Management, Sensitive Data Discovery, Secure Baseline Scanning, Dark Web Monitoring, Risk Monetization, Cyber Risk Assessment Reporting and Compliance. For more information, visit cyrisma.com

