Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market to Register Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The APAC contact lens market is expected to prosper due to the increasing prevalence of refractive errors in the population, the rising popularity of cosmetic and prosthetic use contact lenses in the region, and the rising use of contact lenses in sports among athletes during the forecast period (2023–2028).

DelveInsight’s Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Asia-pacific contact lens companies’ market shares, challenges, Asia-pacific contact lens market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Asia-pacific contact lens companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Asia-pacific contact lens market during the forecast period.

Notable Asia-pacific contact lens companies such as Alcon, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., HOYA Corporation, Brighten Optix Corporation, ZEISS Group, SynergEyes, Gelflex, Menicon Co., Ltd., SEED Co., Ltd, NewBio CO., LTD., Ginko International Co., Ltd., Lucid Korea Ltd., Belmore Korea Company, and several others, are currently operating in the Asia-pacific contact lens market.

and several others, are currently operating in the Asia-pacific contact lens market. In February 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health, announced the launch of BUBBLE POPTM, a new range of colored contact lenses designed to meet the rising trend of eye makeovers in India.

Contact Lens Overview

Contact lenses are a modern marvel of vision correction, offering a convenient and discreet alternative to traditional eyeglasses. These thin, curved discs, usually made from comfortable and breathable materials, are placed directly on the surface of the eye to correct refractive errors like myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism, and even presbyopia. Contact lenses provide a wider field of view compared to glasses, allowing wearers to engage in sports, outdoor activities, and everyday tasks with greater ease. They come in various types, including soft lenses for daily wear, extended wear, or disposable use, as well as rigid gas-permeable lenses for specific vision needs. Advances in technology have led to specialized lenses that can address specific eye conditions and even change eye color, catering to both medical and cosmetic needs. However, proper hygiene, cleaning, and regular eye check-ups are essential to ensure the health and comfort of the eyes while enjoying the benefits of contact lenses.





Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Insights

Japan is estimated to lead the Asia-pacific contact lens market in terms of revenue generation, with a market value of USD 2,080.46 million in 2021, rising at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period (2023–2028) to reach USD 2,874.56 million by 2028. This dominance is due to the increasing prevalence of myopia and refractive problems in the region. Furthermore, the rising healthcare spending, and significant investment by prominent Japanese enterprises will all contribute to the expansion of the Japanese contact lens market.

In addition, increased technological improvements among Japanese contact lens makers will enhance demand for such novel contact lenses in the Japanese market, resulting in an overall increase in Asia-pacific contact lens market growth. Menicon, Japan’s largest contact lens producer, for example, signed an agreement with Mojo Vision on December 9, 2020, to develop augmented reality contact lenses.

Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Dynamics

Among the notable drivers of the Asia-pacific contact lens market, the increased prevalence of refractive errors appears to be the primary cause pushing the region’s contact lens market. The development of novel contact lenses for the management and treatment of refractive problems is another important driver in the contact lens market.

However, rising concerns about eye safety and the availability of substitute products in the market may act as impediments to the growth of the Asia-pacific contact lens market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the Asia-pacific contact lens market because of the lockdown and suspension of routine healthcare eye checkups, as the majority of healthcare sector resources were used to manage the COVID-19 issue. To contain the spread of COVID-19 disease, the APAC market began to implement “stay at home” orders and business shutdowns in early 2020, which included the offices of eye care professionals and the deferral of non-urgent surgical procedures, resulting in an economic standstill and negatively affecting the growth of the contact lens market. However, with a high number of people being vaccinated and the restart of activity across industries, including the healthcare sector, the Asia-pacific contact lens market is predicted to increase positively from 2023 to 2028.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market CAGR ~6% Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Size by 2028 USD 6.4 Billion Key Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Companies Alcon, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., HOYA Corporation, Brighten Optix Corporation, ZEISS Group, SynergEyes, Gelflex, Menicon Co., Ltd., SEED Co., Ltd, NewBio CO., LTD., Ginko International Co., Ltd., Lucid Korea Ltd., Belmore Korea Company, among others

Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Assessment

Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Segmentation Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Segmentation By Applicability: Clear Contact Lens and Coloured Contact Lens Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Segmentation By Country : China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market 7 Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Asia-Pacific Contact Lens Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

