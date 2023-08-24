Enlight to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced its participation in the Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



Management will host a fireside chat at 12:40 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/events/.

Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact a Barclays sales representative. To learn more, please visit the Barclays registration site here.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023.

