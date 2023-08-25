UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 25 August 2023 at 9:15 EEST

Aki Temmes appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Fibres

Aki Temmes has been appointed Executive Vice President responsible for UPM Fibres Business Area as of 1 December 2023. He will report to Jussi Pesonen, President and CEO and be based in Helsinki, Finland.

Aki Temmes is currently Senior Vice President, Business Control and Finance Operations. Prior to that he was responsible for UPM’s Timber business and UPM Fibres Business Area Business Control. ​He joined UPM in 2003 and has held multiple roles in number of business finance positions in Finland and France. Aki Temmes holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance and an Executive MBA. He is a Finnish citizen.

"Aki is a top professional with broad experience of UPM Fibres business and UPM overall. He has a wide interest in developing businesses and is keen to find the best potential in organizations and people. I know him as an energizing, business and people-oriented person with an excellent drive. I am confident that with Aki’s input UPM Fibres proceeds well implementing its strategy," says Jussi Pesonen.

Aki Temmes’s predecessor Bernd Eikens has today been appointed Group CEO of the German shipbuilding company Meyer Group (https://www.meyerwerft.de). The company is based in Eikens’s hometown of Papenburg, Germany. Bernd Eikens will continue with his duties in UPM until end of November.

“I sincerely want to thank Bernd for his years in UPM. He has held senior positions on three continents and has had an exceptionally international career. In every position his leadership has brought strategic insights, clarity and diversity to the business. It has been a privilege to have him with UPM for so many years and I wish him best of success in his future roles,” says Pesonen.

