Mechanicsburg, PA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Credit Announces Launch of the 2023 Farmers on the Rise Award Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Farmers on the Rise program, which will award up to ten beginning farmers with a $10,000 prize.

Mechanicsburg, PA – Horizon Farm Credit announced the launch of its third annual Farmers on the Rise program, which awards up to ten beginning farmers in its footprint with $10,000 to grow their operations.

“This award program was created to recognize outstanding farm owner-operators within the diverse agricultural community and help them to expand their existing agricultural business,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of Horizon Farm Credit. “Those selected to receive an award will be recognized based on their efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership, community involvement, and environmental stewardship.”

The award program is open to beginning farmers in Horizon Farm Credit’s footprint who have at least three years of experience, but no more than ten years of farming experience.

In 2022, Farm Credit selected ten applicants to receive Farmers on the Rise award funding. “Last year’s applicants were truly all impressive. Their businesses ranged from livestock and grain to agritourism and CSAs” says Johanna Rohrer, Member Education & YBS Program Manager at Horizon Farm Credit. “Our panel of judges is, once again, looking forward to reviewing the applications this year and seeing the inspiring dreams of our region’s producers.”

This program is open to all farmers meeting the experience threshold and geographic requirements outlined above. Applicants are not required to be Farm Credit customers, although current customers are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit an application is October 6, 2023 at 4 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit horizonfc.com/rise . Questions about this program or application should be directed to learning@horizonfc.com .

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative, part of the national Farm Credit System, owned by its member‐borrowers. The Association has more than 22,900 members and over $6.2 billion in loans outstanding. Horizon Farm Credit serves Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at horizonfc.com.

