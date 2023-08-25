Acromegaly in the 7MM: Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acromegaly Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report you provided offers an in-depth understanding of Acromegaly, covering its historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share, and the current and projected market size across various geographical regions. Here's a summary of the key points and sections covered in the report:

Acromegaly Epidemiology

The report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology data, including diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly, tumor origin-specific cases, gender-specific cases, and tumor size-specific cases across different regions from 2019 to 2032.

Key Findings

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly in the United States were around 27,000 cases in 2022, projected to increase by 2032.

In the EU4 and the UK, around 21,000 diagnosed prevalent cases were reported in 2022, anticipated to increase by 2032.

In Japan, there were approximately 9,100 pituitary tumor cases and 480 non-pituitary tumor cases in 2022, with expectations of growth by 2032.

In the EU4 and the UK, there were about 18,300 macroadenomas and 3,050 microadenomas reported in 2022, projected to increase by 2032.

Acromegaly Marketed Drugs

MYCAPSSA (octreotide acetate): An oral somatostatin analog used for long-term maintenance treatment in responsive acromegaly patients.

An oral somatostatin analog used for long-term maintenance treatment in responsive acromegaly patients. SIGNIFOR LAR (pasireotide): An injectable suspension somatostatin analog for acromegaly treatment.

Acromegaly Emerging Drugs

Paltusotine (CRN 00808): An oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for inhibiting GH secretion.

An oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for inhibiting GH secretion. CAM-2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot): A long-acting subcutaneous injection depot for acromegaly treatment.

Acromegaly Market Outlook

The report emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment of acromegaly. Treatment options include surgery, medicines, and radiation therapy. The goal is to control tumor size, return GH and IGF-I levels to normal, and improve symptoms.

Market Sizes and Outlook

The United States had the largest Acromegaly market size in 2022.

Germany had the largest market size among the EU4 countries in 2022.

Spain had the smallest market size among the EU4 countries in 2022.

The market size of Acromegaly in the UK was substantial in 2022.

Drugs Uptake

The report analyzes the uptake rate of potential drugs launched or expected to be launched in the Acromegaly market during 2019-2032. This analysis covers market share, patient uptake, and drug sales.

Development Activities and Pipeline

The report provides insights into therapeutic candidates in Phase II and III stages and analyzes key players in developing targeted therapeutics.

Reimbursement Scenario

The report considers reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities for Acromegaly treatment.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

The report employs competitive intelligence tools like SWOT analysis and market entry strategies to analyze the Acromegaly market's competitive landscape. The inclusion of this analysis depends on data availability.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Acromegaly

5. Key events

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Methodology

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Acromegaly: Seven Major Market Analysis

13. KOL Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Camurus AB

