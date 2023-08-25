Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Increases Dividend Rate on Series B Preferred to 5.20% and Announces Additional Put Date

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce an increase in the annual dividend rate on the Fund’s Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred”), to 5.20%, effective September 26, 2023 for the quarterly dividend payable on December 26, 2023.



The Board also approved an additional put date on December 26, 2024.

The Series B Preferred may be put back to the Fund at the liquidation preference of $50.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends, during the 60-day period prior to December 26, 2023, and now it has a second put date on December 26, 2024. Currently the Series B Preferred becomes perpetual after December 26, 2023, and is callable any time thereafter. Now, the Series B Preferred will become PERPETUAL after the additional put date of December 26, 2024.

The Series B Preferred Shares, which trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “GLU Pr B”, were issued on December 19, 2018 at $50.00 per share.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $149 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to seek a consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on tax-advantaged dividend income under current tax law. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE American – GLU PrB

CUSIP – 36242L303

