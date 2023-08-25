VCI Global Approved to Dual List on Upstream

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) today announced its approval to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”). Trading becomes available on Upstream on September 19, 2023, at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol “VCIG.”



The dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide VCI Global the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Nasdaq-listed company.

Investors outside the U.S. can get ready to trade by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, creating an account by tapping Sign Up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification by tapping the settings icon on the home screen and tapping KYC.*

Existing non-U.S. shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol VCIG and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, enter your brokerage firm name and brokerage account number, and tap Submit. Finally, tap Add E-Signature, sign your name on the screen using your finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign.

After completion of the deposit request on Upstream, shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shares will not be transferred without notifying the current broker and requesting a withdrawal. On the listing day, shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

Details on the Company listing, detailed deposit and trading instructions, and how to claim the free commemorative NFT can be found at https://ir.v-capital.co/upstream_faq/. The Upstream market is open 5 days a week for 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).

Traders on Upstream’s blockchain-powered platform will experience real-time trading and settlement, and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations. On the listing day, Upstream participants will be eligible to claim a free digital collectible (NFT) memorializing the dual listing on Upstream. Shareholders may also be entitled to participate in future digital promotions which may be redeemed for products, services, or experiences for added value.

“We are undoubtedly delighted to have secured the approval to be listed on Upstream. The approval basically paths our way onto our next phase of growth, entrenching our position in the AI field. We at VCI Global have maintained that AI is the way of the future and being approved to list on Upstream’s next generation market aligns with our forward-thinking plans,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (merj.exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's proprietary blockchain-powered matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted.

Disclaimers

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted.

NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption or display purposes only. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

*U.S. or Canadian-based citizens or permanent residents may only deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream after being introduced by a licensed broker dealer. Note that U.S. or Canadian-based investors include those U.S. or Canadian citizens who may be domiciled overseas. All orders for sale are non-solicited by Upstream and a user’s decision to trade securities must be based on their own investment judgement. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency and member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles, https://fsaseychelles.sc/ an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company’s securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Issued by Imej Jiwa Communications Sdn Bhd on behalf of VCI Global Limited

For media queries, please contact:

Imej Jiwa Communications Sdn Bhd

Chris Chuah

Email: chris@imejjiwa.com