VCI Global Advances AI-Native Infrastructure Strategy with Formation of ROBODAX, Unifying Robotics Automation and Real-World Asset Digital Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced the formation of ROBODAX, a strategic platform initiative established to unify the Company’s robotics automation roadmap and real-world asset (“RWA”) digital infrastructure strategy under a single execution architecture.

The formation of ROBODAX marks a structural step in VCI Global’s transition toward an AI-native infrastructure operating model. The initiative is designed to integrate robotics automation, AI orchestration frameworks, tokenisation architecture, and enterprise settlement capabilities into a coordinated platform strategy aimed at enabling future commercial deployment.

ROBODAX is intended to serve as an architectural execution layer linking physical automation outputs with digital asset infrastructure. Over time, the framework is expected to support monetisation models that connect robotics-generated real-world activity with tokenised commerce and exchange-based settlement mechanisms.

While ROBODAX does not represent a standalone revenue-generating product at this stage, management believes the initiative strengthens the Company’s long-term infrastructure positioning by aligning technology development with scalable commercial pathways. The platform structure is designed to enhance operational clarity, capital allocation discipline, and execution efficiency as VCI Global advances its AI-driven strategy.

The Company expects ROBODAX to support future monetisation opportunities across robotics-enabled services, enterprise tokenisation infrastructure, and AI-driven automation initiatives as deployments mature.

“ROBODAX represents a strategic evolution of our AI-Native infrastructure vision. By aligning robotics automation with real-world asset digital infrastructure at the architectural level, we are strengthening our execution framework and positioning the Company for scalable commercial deployment as our ecosystem develops,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and CEO of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

